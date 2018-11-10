eMagin (EMAN) Given a $4.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eMagin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 54,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,964. eMagin has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in eMagin stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 147.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 53,980 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.20% of eMagin worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

