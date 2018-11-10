eMagin (EMAN) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million.

Shares of eMagin stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. eMagin has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.05.

EMAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of eMagin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

