Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $76.01 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $127.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $57.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tim Ocain sold 25,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $2,091,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,155 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $383,589.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,644. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,985,000 after acquiring an additional 68,564 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 72.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 381,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,242,000 after acquiring an additional 160,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

