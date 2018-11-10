EncryptoTel [WAVES] Reaches Market Cap of $983,588.00 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market capitalization of $983,588.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00149181 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00248819 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $694.82 or 0.10898076 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011107 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] launched on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel.

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

