Endava PLC – (DAVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.95. 28,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,669. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73. Endava has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endava will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,996,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,213,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,755,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services.

