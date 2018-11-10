Endo International (ENDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Endo International had a negative net margin of 34.72% and a positive return on equity of 237.45%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Endo International’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Endo International updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.65. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 26,074 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $414,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 78.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 747,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 327,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,446,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 284,599 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 115.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 293,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 157,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $11.00 price target on shares of Endo International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price target on shares of Endo International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.97.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

