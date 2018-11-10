Endo International (ENDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) in a research note published on Friday morning. Cowen currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Endo International from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Endo International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.97.

Shares of ENDP stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.49. 6,440,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723,015. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.65. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.93 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 34.72% and a positive return on equity of 237.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 26,074 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $414,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Endo International by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Endo International by 594.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Endo International during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Endo International during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Endo International during the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

