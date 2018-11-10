Endo International (ENDP) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87-2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.Endo International also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. Endo International has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 237.45% and a negative net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENDP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $11.00 price target on Endo International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price target on Endo International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Endo International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.97.

In other news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 26,074 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $414,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Endo International (ENDP) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/endo-international-endp-updates-fy-2018-earnings-guidance.html.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.