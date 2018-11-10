Energy Focus (EFOI) Given “Neutral” Rating at B. Riley

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EFOI. Roth Capital set a $1.00 target price on Energy Focus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on Energy Focus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Energy Focus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.19.

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.21.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

