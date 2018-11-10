Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,645 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $144,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $6,417,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 213,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Sandler O’Neill set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

NYSE:GHL opened at $22.84 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $497.12 million, a PE ratio of -81.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.43%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings.

