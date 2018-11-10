Envestnet (ENV) Shares Up 9.2% After Strong Earnings

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $57.86 and last traded at $57.68. 925,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 287,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.80.

The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

In other Envestnet news, insider Anil Arora sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $35,386.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $320,857.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,678 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,422 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Envestnet by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,651,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,655,000 after acquiring an additional 198,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,200,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,048,000 after acquiring an additional 49,908 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,503,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,297,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 26.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 780,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,894,000 after purchasing an additional 164,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Envestnet (ENV) Shares Up 9.2% After Strong Earnings” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/envestnet-env-shares-up-9-2-after-strong-earnings.html.

About Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.