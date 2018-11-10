Equillium (EQ) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

EQ stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.50. 8,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,650. Equillium has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $19.27.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma.

