Equinor ASA (EQNR) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 41.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of EQNR opened at $24.80 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $19.14 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

