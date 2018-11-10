Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amaya Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (TSG)

Amaya Inc. (TSE:TSG) – Cormark lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Amaya in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 8th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.82. Cormark also issued estimates for Amaya’s FY2019 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Shares of TSE:TSG opened at C$33.60 on Friday. Amaya has a 1 year low of C$15.85 and a 1 year high of C$33.80.

Amaya (TSE:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$531.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$501.00 million.

