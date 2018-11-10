Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Daseke Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (DSKE)

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Daseke in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Milby now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Daseke’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Daseke had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $461.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Daseke’s quarterly revenue was up 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DSKE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Daseke stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Daseke has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $364.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 31.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 67.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 31.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

