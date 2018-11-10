Eventbrite (EB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 12th. Analysts expect Eventbrite to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EB opened at $32.52 on Friday. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/eventbrite-eb-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.