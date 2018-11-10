Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.62% and a negative return on equity of 75.89%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Everspin Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.22)-(0.18) EPS.

Shares of MRAM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 73,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,429. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $128.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.30. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,624,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 38,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 28,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

MRAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Everspin Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, embedded MRAM, magnetic sensor, and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets.

