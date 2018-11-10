EXMR (EXMR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $32,471.00

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One EXMR token can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. EXMR has a market cap of $494,185.00 and $32,471.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00018139 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00116323 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000111 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,868,416 tokens. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.