Extended Stay America (STAY) Bonds Trading 1.1% Higher

An issue of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) bonds rose 1.1% against their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.25% coupon and will mature on May 1, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $97.50 and were trading at $95.75 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAY. Bank of America lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

STAY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,519. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $351.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,224,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,517,000 after acquiring an additional 392,082 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 3,621,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,263,000 after acquiring an additional 866,770 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 998.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,052,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,609,000 after buying an additional 2,775,117 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,389,000 after buying an additional 770,822 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,561,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,809,000 after buying an additional 1,309,400 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

