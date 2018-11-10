Extremely Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Meredith (MDP) Share Price

News coverage about Meredith (NYSE:MDP) has trended extremely positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Meredith earned a coverage optimism score of 4.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

MDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Meredith in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Meredith from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

NYSE:MDP opened at $57.28 on Friday. Meredith has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $756.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.33 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meredith will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

