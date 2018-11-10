Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Stake Increased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,984,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,382,000 after buying an additional 3,136,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,822,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,459,936,000 after buying an additional 2,982,610 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 224.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,772,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,452,000 after buying an additional 2,609,710 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,906.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,605,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after buying an additional 1,587,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $114,974,000. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $80.87 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $347.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 91.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,045,311.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

