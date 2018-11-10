Facebook (FB) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a media sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the social networking company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.91 on Friday, hitting $144.96. 17,305,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,838,898. The company has a market capitalization of $440.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. Facebook has a 52-week low of $139.03 and a 52-week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded Facebook to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.54.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 9,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $1,715,864.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,929,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $38,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,571,582 shares of company stock worth $448,690,663 over the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

