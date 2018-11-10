Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Holdings Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 862.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.15% of Fair Isaac worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,326,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 340.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after buying an additional 27,316 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total value of $2,140,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,350,339.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $1,588,212.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,868 shares of company stock worth $25,252,220. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $250.00 target price on Fair Isaac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.50.

Shares of FICO opened at $196.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.43. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $150.56 and a one year high of $241.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.13). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 45.11%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

