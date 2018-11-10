Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Takeda Pharmaceutical (TKPYY) Stock Price

News articles about Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) have been trending positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Takeda Pharmaceutical earned a news sentiment score of 2.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Takeda Pharmaceutical’s ranking:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKPYY traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,429. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. It offers prescription, OTC, and quasi-drugs; and reagents in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, gastroenterology, central nervous system (CNS), vaccines, and others.

