Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Alumasc Group (ALU) Share Price

Media headlines about Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) have trended positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alumasc Group earned a news impact score of 2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Alumasc Group stock remained flat at $GBX 128.50 ($1.68) during midday trading on Friday. 29,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,404. Alumasc Group has a 1-year low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 195 ($2.55).

Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 11th. The company reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This is a boost from Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $2.95. This represents a yield of 3.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALU. FinnCap boosted their price target on shares of Alumasc Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

In other news, insider G Paul Hooper purchased 22,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £29,854.90 ($39,010.71).

About Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; roofing and walling products, including waterproofing systems for flat roofs and exterior wall insulation systems, as well as roofing support services; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

