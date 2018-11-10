Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.52 million, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 262,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $5,078,184.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,533,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,298,457.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

