Financial Survey: Eaton (ETN) and Indoor Harvest (INQD)

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) and Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Eaton has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indoor Harvest has a beta of -1.61, meaning that its share price is 261% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Eaton shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Eaton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Eaton pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Indoor Harvest does not pay a dividend. Eaton pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eaton has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eaton and Indoor Harvest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton $20.40 billion 1.56 $2.99 billion $4.65 15.79 Indoor Harvest $160,000.00 15.70 -$4.41 million N/A N/A

Eaton has higher revenue and earnings than Indoor Harvest.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eaton and Indoor Harvest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton 2 2 14 0 2.67 Indoor Harvest 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eaton currently has a consensus target price of $85.81, indicating a potential upside of 16.86%. Given Eaton’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eaton is more favorable than Indoor Harvest.

Profitability

This table compares Eaton and Indoor Harvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton 10.06% 13.48% 7.13% Indoor Harvest N/A N/A -948.81%

Summary

Eaton beats Indoor Harvest on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The company's Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution equipment, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The company's Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain and powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Indoor Harvest

Indoor Harvest Corp., a technology company, enables the production of biopharma grade cannabis for research and development of true pharma grade personalized medicines. It designs integrated controlled environment facilities, including high pressure aeroponics, HVAC system designs, LED lighting technologies, and various sensors and control technologies under the Indoor Harvest brand. The company's products include Modular HP-Aeroponics, Low Tide VFRack, and Shallow Raft VFRack platforms. It also provides advanced cultivation methods and processes. The company offers its technologies for the cannabis industry that enables the manipulation of the plants environment to influence the phenotypic expression of the plant. Indoor Harvest Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

