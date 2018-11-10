FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 1,093 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $186.87 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $157.96 and a twelve month high of $204.44.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

