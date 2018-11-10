Finisar (FNSR) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

FNSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Finisar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Finisar from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finisar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Finisar to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Finisar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Finisar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNSR traded up $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,730,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,471. Finisar has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.61, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Finisar had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $317.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Finisar will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,208 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $506,588.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 486,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,156,575.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 40,000 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $752,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,576,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,508. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Finisar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $841,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Finisar by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Finisar by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,547,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,848,000 after buying an additional 721,583 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Finisar by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 250,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Finisar by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter.

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

