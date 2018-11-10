Firestone Diamonds (FDI) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Firestone Diamonds (LON:FDI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Firestone Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

LON:FDI remained flat at $GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,583. Firestone Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 6.65 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 54.50 ($0.71).

About Firestone Diamonds

Firestone Diamonds plc mines, explores for, and develops diamond properties in Lesotho and Botswana. Its flagship asset is the Liqhobong diamond mine located in Lesotho Highlands. Firestone Diamonds plc was incorporated in 1998 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

