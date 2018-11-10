First Bancorp (FBNC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FBNC. Raymond James cut First Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Sandler O’Neill cut First Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on First Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Brean Capital restated a buy rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.75.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.10. 60,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,340. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $67.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.43 million. Research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $31,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,759 shares in the company, valued at $583,244.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne S. Deferie acquired 5,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.80 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,275,291. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 43.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Pwmco LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.