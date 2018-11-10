First Capital Realty (FCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$23.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

TSE FCR opened at C$19.62 on Thursday. First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$18.60 and a 52 week high of C$21.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.49.

First Capital Realty Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. Its property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. The company also offers other professional and personal services.

