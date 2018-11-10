First Data Corp (FDC) Receives $27.04 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on FDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of First Data in a report on Monday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on First Data from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on First Data to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on First Data to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $654,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,591.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff Shanahan sold 115,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $2,758,582.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,131,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 564,947 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,288. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Data by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 127,546 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Data by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Data by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 178,185 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Data by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 65,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in First Data during the 2nd quarter valued at $842,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Data stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,390,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,009,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.94. First Data has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. First Data had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Data will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

