First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Stake Increased by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in First Defiance Financial were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,026,000 after acquiring an additional 21,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 24.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 41,062 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in First Defiance Financial in the third quarter worth about $3,121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 106.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 41,473 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDEF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of First Defiance Financial stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First Defiance Financial has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $35.00.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans.

