First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Financial Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “$31.40” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of FFBC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.66. 243,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,277. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Stollings sold 15,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $500,606.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,143 shares of company stock worth $31,466. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,990,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,518,000 after purchasing an additional 465,311 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,421,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

