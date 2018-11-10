First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lowers Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,847 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.9% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 989,639.9% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 67,054,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67,048,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Walt Disney by 22.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,228,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $652,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,743 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,977,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,959 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 10,630.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,007 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 112.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,665,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $174,562,000 after purchasing an additional 880,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.99.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $3,444,364.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,190.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,391,319 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/first-national-bank-of-mount-dora-trust-investment-services-lowers-stake-in-walt-disney-co-dis.html.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.