First Trust Advisors LP Has $14.90 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $14,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 45.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 38.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $460,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.47.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,433.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

