First Trust Advisors LP Has $15.53 Million Holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,011 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,519 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Noble Energy worth $15,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,781 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 156,333 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 10.2% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 323,525 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,805 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBL. Raymond James raised shares of Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.96.

In related news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,935,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBL opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Noble Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 4.82%. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.94%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-15-53-million-holdings-in-noble-energy-inc-nbl.html.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.