First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Fair Isaac Co. (FICO)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,846 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $16,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.50.

In other Fair Isaac news, insider James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total transaction of $2,140,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,350,339.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $1,588,212.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,868 shares of company stock worth $25,252,220. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $196.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $150.56 and a one year high of $241.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.13). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Fair Isaac Co. (FICO)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/first-trust-advisors-lp-increases-position-in-fair-isaac-co-fico.html.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.