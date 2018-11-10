First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 56,382 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,382 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of iShares MBS ETF worth $16,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,963,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,373,000 after acquiring an additional 725,503 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 249,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $101.92 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $101.75 and a 52-week high of $106.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.2543 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

