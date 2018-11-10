First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:FCEF opened at $20.90 on Friday. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

