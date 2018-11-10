First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.25% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 204.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,069,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,874,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,443,000 after purchasing an additional 257,819 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $3,828,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $25.76 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

