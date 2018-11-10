FirstService (FSV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get FirstService alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FSV. BidaskClub lowered FirstService from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstService from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on FirstService from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a market weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.75.

Shares of FirstService stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $74.50. 16,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.25 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 180,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,202,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 147,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstService (FSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.