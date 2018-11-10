Five9 (FIVN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.73, but opened at $43.76. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Five9 shares last traded at $43.95, with a volume of 33476 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FIVN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Five9 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,098 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,630.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $44,817.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,708 shares of company stock worth $4,296,448 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,768,000. Suffolk Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $915,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,111,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,617,000 after purchasing an additional 38,488 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 690,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,165,000 after buying an additional 27,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in Five9 by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 426,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,635,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Five9 (FIVN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/five9-fivn-shares-gap-up-on-analyst-upgrade.html.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.