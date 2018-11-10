Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 1,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.02.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $144.85 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $130.06 and a one year high of $211.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $390.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

