Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $231.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.60 million. On average, analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $35.01 and a 1-year high of $49.51.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/focus-financial-partners-focs-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.