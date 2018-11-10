Ford Motor (F) Stake Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,494 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $34.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Nomura decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.27.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $124,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,787.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

