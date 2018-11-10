Forescout Technologies (FSCT) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.69–0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $288.7-291.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $282.72 million.Forescout Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to (0.26-0.24) EPS.

Forescout Technologies stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. Forescout Technologies has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -3.48.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forescout Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Forescout Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Forescout Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.91.

In other Forescout Technologies news, Vice Chairman David G. Dewalt sold 50,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,752,511.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amadeus Capital Partners Ltd sold 399,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $15,044,925.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,194,854 shares of company stock valued at $44,015,921 in the last three months. 36.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forescout Technologies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 244.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Forescout Technologies worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

