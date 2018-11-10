Forescout Technologies (FSCT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of (0.26-0.24) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.28). The company issued revenue guidance of $75.8-78.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.45 million.Forescout Technologies also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $-0.69–0.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.91.

FSCT stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. 1,196,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,102. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Forescout Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $40.96.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.08 million. Forescout Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Forescout Technologies news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 20,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $651,727.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Decesare sold 10,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $354,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,194,854 shares of company stock valued at $44,015,921. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forescout Technologies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 244.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,356 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Forescout Technologies worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

