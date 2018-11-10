Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Celgene by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 322,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Celgene by 13.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 209,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Celgene in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celgene in the second quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celgene in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celgene stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $110.81. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Mizuho set a $117.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Celgene in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.91.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

